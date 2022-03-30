Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 197.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

