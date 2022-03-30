Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,724 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,964% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

