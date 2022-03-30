IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Head-To-Head Analysis

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07% H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IRadimed and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRadimed presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Given IRadimed’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and H-CYTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 14.18 $9.32 million $0.74 63.78 H-CYTE $1.61 million 2.56 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -0.82

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats H-CYTE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

