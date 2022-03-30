Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $23,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

