IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

