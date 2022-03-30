iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the February 28th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $95.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,491,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,540,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

