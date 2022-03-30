iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 55,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

