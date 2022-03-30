iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $71,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,014. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

