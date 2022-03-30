iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.87

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 393,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 524,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 68,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

