iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,712,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 7,359,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.46.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.