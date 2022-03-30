iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

