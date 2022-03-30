iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,759,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

