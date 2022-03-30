IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,637,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

