Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
ITCB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.