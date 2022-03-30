Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ITCB stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

