Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
