Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.