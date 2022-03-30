Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 25,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Itiquira Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

