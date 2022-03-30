ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Carolyn McCall Sells 145,635 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £119,420.70 ($156,432.67).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 84.10 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.27.

Get ITV alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.75).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.