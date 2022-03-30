Iyo Bank Ltd. Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Apple by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 115,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 151,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

