J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

SJM stock opened at $135.43 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

