J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,586 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

