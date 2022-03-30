J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

