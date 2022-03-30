J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $888,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.
Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF)
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.