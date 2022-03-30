J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 227.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.22.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

