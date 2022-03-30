J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $150.13.

Clorox stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.