James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 923,700 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

