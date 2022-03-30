Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $30,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 737.6% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,843. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

