Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,020 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

IVOL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,585. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

