Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded down $29.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1,227.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,068.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,302.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

