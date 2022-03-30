Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,479 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $64,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.56. 8,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,409. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 147.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

