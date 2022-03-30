Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

