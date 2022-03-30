Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.11 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Copart by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.61. 5,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,817. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

