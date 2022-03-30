Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $83.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $83,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. 132,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

