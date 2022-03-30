Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 46,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

