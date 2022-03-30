Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $52,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brightworth acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 826,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 1,710,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,866. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

