Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,557 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $58,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $156.64. 4,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,508. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

