Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 72,417 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,417 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.