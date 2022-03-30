Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 69,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

