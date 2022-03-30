Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $141,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 331,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,224,640. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

