Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 148,460 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $95,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,324 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75.

