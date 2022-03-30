Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IGV traded up $8.34 on Wednesday, reaching $354.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,597 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average of $384.25.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

