Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 485,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 310,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 590,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.47. 123,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

