Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €75.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($70.24).

EVD opened at €62.20 ($68.35) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 12-month high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.81.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

