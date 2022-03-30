Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

EVLO stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $74,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology.

