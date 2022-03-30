Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.72 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

