Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Hold

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NLSN stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,021,000 after buying an additional 163,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after buying an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 2,393,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

