Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (Get Rating)
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (SNPTF)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.