Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $75.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE LW opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

