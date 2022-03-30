Jennie Daly Sells 43,039 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($74,982.80).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($102,104.38).

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.49).

LON TW opened at GBX 132.80 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.52 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.46 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.88 ($2.55).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

