Jennifer Alyse Chasson Acquires 2,275 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

