Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

