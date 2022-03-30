Jigstack (STAK) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $40,225.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

